FEMA Approves Another $1 Million For Escambia Sally Debris Removal

FEMA has approved another grant of just over a million dollars to reimburse Escambia County for Hurricane Sally debris removal.

The $1,016,712 FEMA grant will go to the state to reimburse the county.

Escambia County employees collected and removed an additional 19,436 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 1,589 tons of construction and demolition debris from public roads and rights of way between November 21, 2020 and February 18, 2021.

Last month, FEMA approved a $13.7 million reimbursement for countywide debris removal.

