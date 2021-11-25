Escambia Man Charged With 600 Counts Of Sexual Battery Of A Minor; 600 Counts Of Incest

An Escambia County man is charged with 1,200 total counts of sexually assault and incest charged involving a minor.

Robert Cota, 31, is charged with 600 counts of sexual assault on a victim age 12 to 18, and 600 counts of incest for incidents that reportedly took place over the last six years. His bond was set at $3 million.

An arrest report states a local pastor told deputies that Cota approached him last Sunday and said he “had issues with one of the beliefs” in the church guideline book. He then specifically pointed to the word “incest”.

As the conversation continued, the pastor told Cota that what he was doing was not right, and that he needed to report himself to the authorities. The pastor later provided Cota’s information to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the victim said the sexual encounters with Cota had been happening since she was 7-years old. She added Cota told her these acts were how to show affection.

When Cota was arrested on unrelated charges last September, the report states the mother said she recently learned of Cota and the victim having a sexual relationship. According to the report, Cota became angry and pointed a gun at the victim multiple times. Cota was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence as authorities began investigating the sexual assault and incest allegations.

The report states that during the September incident, the victim and Cota both told the mother of the sexual relationship before taking back their statements.

According to the report, when deputies went to arrest Cota for sexual assault and incest, he said he was not surprised of the accusations.