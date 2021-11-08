ECSO: Ensley Homicide Was Drug Deal Gone Bad

November 8, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide late Sunday afternoon in Ensley.

About 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 8600 block of Rawls Avenue where they found a 20-year old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

“At this time, ECSO investigators believe it was a marijuana drug deal gone bad,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The shooting occurred about three blocks behind the Ensley Fire Station.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 