ECSO: Ensley Homicide Was Drug Deal Gone Bad

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide late Sunday afternoon in Ensley.

About 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 8600 block of Rawls Avenue where they found a 20-year old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

“At this time, ECSO investigators believe it was a marijuana drug deal gone bad,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The shooting occurred about three blocks behind the Ensley Fire Station.