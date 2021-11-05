Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Nine Mile Road Retention Pond

A pickup trucked ended up in a retention pond midday Friday on Nine Mile Road.

The driver was southbound on Guidy Lane when she went through the intersection with Nine Mile Road. Her GMC Sierra went through a fence and into the pond at a self-storage facility She was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation.

The front of the truck was submerged to the bumper.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.