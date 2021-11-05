Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Nine Mile Road Retention Pond

November 5, 2021

A pickup trucked ended up  in a retention pond midday Friday on Nine Mile Road.

The driver was southbound on Guidy Lane when she went through the intersection with Nine Mile Road. Her GMC Sierra went through a fence and into the pond at a self-storage facility She was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation.

The front of the truck was submerged to the bumper.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 