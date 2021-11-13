Cold! High Today Upper 50’s; Frosty Low Saturday Night In The 30s
November 13, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Areas of frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Comments