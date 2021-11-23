Cantonment Woman Faces Up To Life In Prison For Stabbing Death Of Her Boyfriend

A Cantonment woman pleaded no contest Monday for the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Ja’Quoia XiaXiana Collins, now 27, entered the plea on a charge of second degree murder with a weapon.

She allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest outside the Wild Oak Farms Apartments in the 800 block of North Highway 29 shortly before midnight on July 6, 2019. Deputies responded to apartments at 11:39 p.m. where they found victim Quartez McShane unresponsive on the ground near the driver’s side door of a blue Mitsubishi Gallant parked in the entrance of the apartment complex. He had been stabbed in the center of his chest with a knife. McShane was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased less than an hour later.

Collins will be sentenced in December. She faced up to life in prison.