Cantonment Man Was Allegedly Drunk While Firing Sawed-off Shotgun In Neighborhood

November 19, 2021

A Cantonment man was allegedly under the influence while firing a sawed-off shotgun in a local neighborhood.

Christopher Daniel Dailey, 30, was charged with use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a short barreled shotgun. He was released on a $5,500 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Dailey standing on a neighbor’s porch on Well Line Road.

“I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and slurred speech,” a deputy wrote in his report. Dailey told deputies he had consumed eight tall boy beers and two liquor drinks.

Dailey stated that he had discharged a shotgun at two aggressive pit bulls in his yard. A spent shell casing was found in the backyard.

Deputies located a Savage Arms Stevens Model 940E 12-gauge shotgun on Dailey’s refrigerator and an unspent shotgun shell on the kitchen counter, the report states. The barrel of the shotgun was 14.5 inches, less than the legal 18 inches.

Written by William Reynolds 

 