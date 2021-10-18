Winning $164K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold At Nine Mile Road Convenience Store

Someone is over $164,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Nine Mile Road convenience store.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Circle K at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road was the only winning ticket sold for Sunday night’s drawing and is worth $164,662.39. O

The 197 tickets matching four numbers won $134.50 each. Another 6,883 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10.50 each, and 72,023 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Sunday’s winning numbers were 10-12-18-31-33.