Traffic Alert: What To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. 17th Avenue Interchange construction – 17th Avenue southbound is closed at Gregory Street. Access to the Pensacola Visitor’s Center and the boat launch remains open from 17th Avenue.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures between the following locations as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals. Dominguez Street and Green Street Grandview Street and Y Street H Street and L Street

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road (C.R.) 292A) – Motorists can expect daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, Oct. 4 as crews place a watermain.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 98 (East Garden Street) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at Jefferson Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent day and nighttime lane closures Friday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 8, as crews perform underground utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. Additional work will include installation of pier lighting.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.