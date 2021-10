Tate Celebrates Senior Night With Win Over Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate High School Lady Aggies celebrated their seniors Thursday night and defeated the Northview Chiefs 3-0.

The Aggies honored senior players Jayna Burdick, Sophia Jones, Danica Riddell, Allison Baer and Gina Cagle

For more Tate Senior Night and game action photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.