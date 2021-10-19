Sunny Today, Rain Chance Returns For Wednesday
October 19, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
