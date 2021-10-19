Sunny Today, Rain Chance Returns For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.