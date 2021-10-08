Sunny Skies, No Chance Of Rain Through The Weekend

October 8, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

