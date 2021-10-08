Sunny Skies, No Chance Of Rain Through The Weekend
October 8, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
