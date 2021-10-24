Sunday Sunshine, Big Rain Maker By Mid Week

October 24, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

