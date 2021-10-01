Slight Chance Of Rain Friday And Saturday, Higher Chance By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.