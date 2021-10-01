Slight Chance Of Rain Friday And Saturday, Higher Chance By Sunday
October 1, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Comments