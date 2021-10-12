Santa Rosa Breaks Ground On New K-8 School At Wallace Lake, Chumuckla Highway

The Santa Rosa County School District officially broke ground Monday for a new K-8 School in Pace.

The new school on Wallace Lake Road at Chumuckla Highway is expected be complete and open in late 2023. It is about six miles from the Escambia County line.

“We are delighted to begin construction on a new school in the Pace community serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade,” said Dr. Karen Barber, superintendent for Santa Rosa County District Schools. “This will be our second K-8 and its modern layout and thoughtful design will provide new opportunities and innovative strategies to our children.”

“Currently the schools in Pace, which include S.S. Dixon Primary, S. S. Dixon Intermediate and Sims Middle, are at or above capacity,” said Joey Harrell, assistant superintendent for administrative services. “The Wallace Lake K-8 is in the ideal location to help alleviate this issue as well as accommodate future growth.”

Located on a 33-acre site, the two-story school will include 25 primary classrooms, 20 intermediate classrooms and a covered physical education building.

At capacity, the school will serve 1182 students.

Construction costs of approximately $39.4 million are funded by about $26.4 million in local option sales tax revenue, $15 million om certificates of participation funding and $450,000 from millage (property tax).

Photos/image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.