Reimagine Cantonment Blesses Those In Need With Food, Clothing And More (With Photo Gallery)

The hearts and lives of hundreds of area residents in need were touched during Reimagine Cantonment at Carver Park on Saturday.

The faith-based event included a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, haircuts and health tests. Absolutely everything was free. There were also be free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

Reimagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and was sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

