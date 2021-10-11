Recycling Is Back Beginning This Week

Recycling is back for beginning this week for Escambia County residents.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s recycling center is now in operation, and they are once again collecting recyclables from residential customers.

The MRF was damaged in a fire on July 15, requiring significant cleanup and repairs. During the downtime, ECUA collected residential recycling materials, but most everything was sent to the landfill.

Recycling is available to all ECUA customers in Escambia County and City of Pensacola Sanitation customers. The Town of Century does not offer recycling services.

Pictured: Fire and water damage at the ECUA recycling center following a July fire. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.