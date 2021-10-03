Rainy Days Ahead: Showers And Thunderstorms Remain Likely

October 3, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

