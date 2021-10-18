Perfect Fall Day! Sunny With A High In The Low 70s; Low Around 50

October 18, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 