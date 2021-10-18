Perfect Fall Day! Sunny With A High In The Low 70s; Low Around 50

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.