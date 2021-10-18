New AT&T Tower Now Under Construction In Century Park

Construction is underway on a new 305 foot tall AT&T cell tower located in a Century park, and that means added revenue for the town.

Earlier this year, the town council approved a five-year lease with options out to 40 years with Diamond Towers for an AT&T tower on a parcel of land in the town’s Anthony Pleasant Park off West Highway 4. It’s a small area tucked away essentially at the back of the park.

Diamond Towers had leased the property at $1,000 for a year. Now that they are moving forward with construction, the lease payment has automatically increased to $1,500 per month for at least five years under the terms of the contract. There will be another $500 per month due for any additional cellular providers collocated on the tower in the future. There are annual options for slight increases.

City officials have expressed their excitement over the new service from AT&T, as most other carriers have poor service within in the town.

Construction on the tower is expected to take just a few more weeks. The tower area will be fenced to prevent access by those using the park.

Pictured: Work Friday afternoon on a new cell tower located at Century’s Anthony Pleasant Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.