Motorcyclist Dies In Escambia County Crash

October 26, 2021

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Southwest Escambia County.

A 64-year Escambia County man pulled his pickup truck from a stop sign on Allanthus Drive onto Bauer Road and into the patch of a motorcycle driven by a 52-year old Pace man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist  attempted to avoid a collision by braking suddenly, but he was thrown from the bike. He was then struck by the pickup truck.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FHP is continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 