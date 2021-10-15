Jim Allen Elementary Students Receive Free Dictionaries

Members of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Cantonment recently presented new dictionaries to students at Jim Allen Elementary School. Each third grader received their own copy of “A Student’s Dictionary.” The goal of The Dictionary Project is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.