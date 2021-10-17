IMPACT 100 Awards Over $1.1 Million In Grants To 11 Community Groups

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, awarded grants totaling $1.12 million dollars Sunday afternoon to 11 nonprofit groups.

Each organization received a grant of $101,820.

The 11 grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100 are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. –Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment

Pensacola Lighthouse Association, I-nc. dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum — Project: Shining Light on Buried History

EDUCATION

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc. – Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization

United Methodist Children’s Home dba Embrace Florida Kids – Project: A Higher Education Home: Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

The Arc Gateway, Inc. – Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS

Bream Fishermen Association, Inc. and PYC Satori Foundation, Inc. — Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids – Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation

FAMILY

Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, Inc. dba Vineyard Family House — Project: Caring for Families in Crisis

Rally Foundation, Inc. – Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT100

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Pace Center for Girls, Inc. – Project: Girls Going Places

United for a Good Cause, Inc – Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention for Schools

United Service Organization, Inc. – Project: Pop-Up USO

“Even as Covid 19 has continued to be a factor in 2021, IMPACT members were able to choose to meet at either in-person Focus Area Committees or virtual Focus Area Committees,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Hundreds of IMPACT 100 members participated in the process to review each grant application, conduct site visits to all applicants, and select finalists from each Focus Area Committee. We are so thankful for our members who participated and to our volunteer board who facilitated both the in-person and virtual committee meetings, enabling IMPACT 100 to continue serving the community we love.”

With 1,120 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award $101,820 each to eleven nonprofit organizations in our community for a total impact of $1,120,020. In the 18 years since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 131 grants to 91 nonprofit organizations totaling $13,950,000.