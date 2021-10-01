Here’s What You Need To Know About Today’s Northview Homecoming Parade

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will roll through Bratt this afternoon.

The parade will begin at Bratt Elementary School at 1 p.m. Friday; the public should no enter the Bratt Elementary campus. The parade will travel North Highway 99 a short distance to Highway 4 to Northview. Floats will travel through Northview’s bus loop before parking in the field next to the cow pasture or departing. A homecoming pep rally will follow the parade in the stadium for students, faculty, staff, and parade participants.

North Highway 99 from Bratt Elementary to Highway 4, and Highway 4 from North Highway 99 to Pine Barren Road, will be closed during the parade. Drivers should seek an alternative route.

Ernest Ward Middle checkout time for the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. The person checking out a student must have identification and be on the student’s blue card. Notes will not be accepted. For more detailed information regarding Ernest Ward, click here.

Northview’s homecoming festivities and crowning of the queen will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. At 7 p.m., the Northview Chiefs host the Jay Royals on the gridiron.

Pictured: The 2019 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.