Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 22, 2021
FLORIDA
- Marianna at Northview
- Port St. Joe at Jay
- West Florida at Pensacola High
- Gulf Breeze at Pine Forest
- Washington at Pensacola Catholic
- Milton at Escambia
- Navarre at Niceville
- Pace at Crestview
- Tate (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Southern Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Jackson
- Flomaton at T.R. Miller
- Opp at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Last Friday night’s Tate at Crestview game. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
