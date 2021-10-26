Great Tuesday, Chance Of Strong Storms By Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.