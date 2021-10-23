Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard
October 23, 2021
FLORIDA
- Northview 21, Marianna 14
- Port St. Joe 50, Jay 13
- West Florida 50, Pensacola High 6
- Pine Forest 44, Gulf Breeze 14
- Washington at Pensacola Catholic
- Escambia 35, Milton 34
- Niceville 31, Navarre 9
- Crestview 27, Pace 26
- Blountstown 30, Baker 14
- Tate (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 41, Southern Academy 15
- Jackson 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29
- Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Marianna at home Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
