Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard

October 23, 2021

FLORIDA

  • Northview 21, Marianna 14
  • Port St. Joe 50, Jay 13
  • West Florida 50, Pensacola High 6
  • Pine Forest 44, Gulf Breeze 14
  • Washington at Pensacola Catholic
  • Escambia 35, Milton 34
  • Niceville 31, Navarre 9
  • Crestview 27, Pace 26
  • Blountstown 30, Baker 14
  • Tate (bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 41, Southern Academy 15
  • Jackson 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29
  • Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Marianna at home Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 