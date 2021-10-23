Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard

FLORIDA

Northview 21, Marianna 14

Port St. Joe 50, Jay 13

West Florida 50, Pensacola High 6

Pine Forest 44, Gulf Breeze 14

Washington at Pensacola Catholic

Escambia 35, Milton 34

Niceville 31, Navarre 9

Crestview 27, Pace 26

Blountstown 30, Baker 14

Tate (bye week)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 41, Southern Academy 15

Jackson 57, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29

Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Marianna at home Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.