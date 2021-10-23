Northview Beats Marianna 21-14 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Marianna Bulldogs 21-14 Friday night in Bratt.

Northview was coming off a tough 45-13 loss on the road last week at Catholic, and head football coach Wes Summerford told the Chiefs they would turn it around against the Bulldogs.

“I told them before the game, I said we just got to get back on the winning track. It’s a good time, not better time than the present, to get back to winning football,” he said. And it wasn’t just about the win, it was about the RPI.

With playoff determinations a few weeks away, the 1A Chiefs needed the win over 4A Marianna to earn the points needed for a postseason berth. In Class 1A, playoff spots are not determined by district wins; it’s the Rating Percentage Index (RPI). RPI rankings are based upon a mathematical formula based upon a team’s current record, current Winning Percentage (WP), Opponents Winning Percentage (OWP), and their Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OOWP). Basically, beat better teams and rank higher.

“I think our back was kind of against gets the wall as far as the RPI. You know we started slipping a little bit and I think our kids just fought their butt off, they knew it,” Summerford said Friday night.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with a Luke Bridges touchdown from fourth and long from about the 25. With a good kick from sophomore Brandon Ferguson, the Chiefs were on top 7-0.

The ensuing kickoff was recovered by Northview’s Aron Chavira at about the 40-yard line.

Jamarkus Jefferson was in for a touchdown, but it was called back due a Northview block in the backfield flag. Jefferson made another trip into the end zone with 4:50 remaining in the half. With another good Ferguson kick, the Chiefs were in the lead at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Jefferson added another TD with 47 seconds in the half. Ferguson nailed the kick through the uprights for a 21-0 Northview lead. But the Bulldogs were determined not to head the locker room scoreless and added a TD at 36.9 seconds to make it 21-6 at the halftime buzzer.

The Bulldogs added the only touchdown of the second half in the third for the 21-14 final.

Next week, it’s a 150 mile road trip for the Chiefs as they travel to Panama City to face the Bay High Tornadoes.

The road hasn’t been kind to the Chiefs this year. Northview, 3-4 overall, is 3-0 at home and 0-4 away. Bay is 2-6 this season, with their only two wins coming at home.

“I know the road (is tough),” Summerford said. “This is thing we’ve got to know is where we’re at. Seed-wise, we’re probably going to be on the road for the playoffs, so no better time like the present to get ready.”

