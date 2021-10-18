Florida Gas Prices Near Steady Over The Past Week

October 18, 2021

Florida gas prices were near steady over the past week, but AAA says an increase could be on the way.

The state average of $3.18 per gallon is a half-cent more than this time last week.

The Escambia County average stood at $3.19 Sunday night. A North Escambia low of $3.15 could be found at two Cantonment stations.

Although gas prices held relatively steady last week, another increase could be on the way. Crude and gasoline futures prices rose again last week, setting new 2021 highs. The price of U.S. crude increased 4% last week. Friday’s settlement of $82.28 per barrel was $3 per barrel more than the week before. Meanwhile gasoline futures prices increased 12 cents on the NYMEX. Wholesale gasoline prices reached a level that — if sustained — could drag the state average above $3.20 per gallon, according to AAA.

“It appears the pain at the pump is going to get worse before it gets better,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Florida drivers are likely to face another round of rising prices, as global supply concerns keep upward pressure on the price of crude. It’s unclear when the relief at the pump will come, but these elevated prices at the pump are likely to linger through the winter months.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 