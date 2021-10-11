Fire Destroys Shed, Spreads To Nearby Home

October 11, 2021

Fire destroyed a small storage shed and spread to a nearby home Monday afternoon south of Century.

Arriving firefighters found the shed had burned to the ground and the blaze had spread to the back of the wood frame residence. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire in the home in the 100 block of Whirlpool Road, just east of Highway 29.

There was reportedly no one at home at the time of the 1:15 p.m. fire, and there were no injuries. However, a family cat was missing at last report.

The Century, McDavid and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, along with the Flomaton Fire Department. There was no word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 