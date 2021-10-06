FHP: Cantonment Man Charged After Highway 29 Wreck; His Passenger Seriously Injured

October 6, 2021

A Cantonment man was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after a wreck on Highway 29 Tuesday night.

FHP said 26-year old Manuel De Jesus Hernandez Lopez of Cantonment was traveling north on Highway 29 about 6:15 p.m. when he attempted to make a turn across oncoming traffic to Tate School Road. Troopers said he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and turned into the path of a pickup truck driven by 65-year old Milton man.

A 34-year Cantonment man that was a passenger in the van was ejected in the resulting crash. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lopez was charged with driving without a license. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 