Escambia Reports 207 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 207 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 47 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 53,492 (+207)

Positivity rate last week: 4.9%

Current total hospitalizations: 48

Over age 18 and over hospitalizations: 47

Under age 18 hospitalized: 1

Total deaths reported last 7 days: less than 10 (CDC data)

Escambia County Vaccinations

People vaccinated: 153,355 (+846)

Total Population of Escambia County Partially Vaccinated: 55.3%

Total Population of Escambia County Fully Vaccinated: 47.6%

*These numbers are the percent of total Escambia County population vaccinated. Not the percentage of hospitalized individuals.

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 32,310 (+157)

Positivity rate last week: 7.0%

People vaccinated: 89,3261 (+484)

Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 56%

Total deaths last 7 days: 0 (CDC data)

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 3,635,126 (+15,314)

Case positivity rate: 3.4%

Deaths: 58,803 (+106)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate The number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities is no longer provided by FDOH.