Escambia County Names Teachers Of The Year
October 14, 2021
Escambia County’s Teachers of the Year have been picked to represent their respective schools.
One of them will be named the Escambia County School District’s overall Teacher of the year.
The Teachers of the Year by school are:
Achieve Academy — Aarin Phillips Nedd
Alternative Education — William Broome
Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar
Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jessika Brown
Bellview Elementary — Christina Burson
Bellview Middle — Dominick Limle
Beulah Academy of Science — Jessica Lewis
Beulah Elementary — Kris Lapata
Beulah Middle School — Cindy Speed
Blue Angels Elementary — Eunice Angeles
Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard
Brentwood Elementary — Gail Hanson
Brown-Barge Middle — Angela Nass
Hellen Caro Elementary — Tammy Robertson
N. B. Cook Elementary — Mary de Boer
Cordova Park Elementary — Courtney Lurton
Ensley Elementary — Iris Jones
Escambia High — Susan Chambers
Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell
Exceptional Student Education — Elizabeth Leonard
Ferry Pass Elementary — Diondria Bridges
Ferry Pass Middle — Brittany Wobecky
Global Learning Academy — Amanda Westbrooks
Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Lisa Jones
Hope Horizon — Vivian Gillard
Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps
Lincoln Park Elementary — Laura Hobbs
R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton
Longleaf Elementary — Laury Heath
L. D. McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah
Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner
Montclair Elementary School — Ashley Roache
Myrtle Grove Elementary — Rich Gonzalez
Navy Point Elementary — Dovennie Day
Northview High — Jeffrey D. Simpkins
Oakcrest Elementary — Philip Jones
Pensacola High — Karen Bruening
Pine Forest High — Jamiliya McBride
Pine Meadow Elementary — Christina (Tina) Schlauder
Pleasant Grove Elementary — Amy Urban
Ransom Middle — Angela Avery
Scenic Heights Elementary — Janette Calder
O. J. Semmes Elementary — Rickie Merritt
Sherwood Elementary — Alicia Smith
George Stone Technical College — Edward Sizemore (Deceased)
A. K. Suter Elementary — Alison Link
Success Academy — Carolyn Dejacimo Pillar
J. M. Tate High — Karl King
Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley
Warrington Elementary — Alicia Abbuhl
Warrington Middle — Caleb Lovely
Booker T. Washington High — Barbie Spears
C. A. Weis Elementary — Brianna Cooks
West Florida High — Laura Rainey
West Pensacola Elementary — Audra Livingston
J. H. Workman Middle School — Helene Carrington
Pictured: The Golden Apple Award. File photo.
