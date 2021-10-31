EREC Accepting Apps For Youth Tour Trips To Tallahassee, Washington

October 31, 2021

Applications are now being accepted by Escambia River Electric Cooperative  for the Rural Electric Youth Tour.

The program offers high school juniors the chance to win a trip to the state capital in Tallahassee in February or the national’s capital in June.

Interested students can get more information and an application from their high school guidance counselor. Applications are also available at both the Jay and Walnut Hill EREC offices or online here.

Applications are due by December 7. The student’s parent or guardian must be a member of Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 