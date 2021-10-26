ECUA Bills Are Still Arriving Late For Some Customers

About a month ago, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities said their third party bill printing and mailing processor was running behind due to a COVID-19 related staffing shortage.

Now, some customers’ bills are still being delivered near or after their due date.

Customers’ account standing will not be adversely affected nor be charged a late fee if they received a delayed bill, according to ECUA. Customer accounts enrolled in ECUA’s and E-Notification billing programs are not affected by these delays.

Customers who wish to access their bill online may do so by going to the ECUA website at https://ecua.fl.gov/my-bill and clicking on ‘View Your Bill’ to set up an account. Once on the Click2Gov website, customers may also opt-in to receive an email notification that their bill is ready to be viewed online on the same day that it is generated by the billing system.

ECUA has contracted a new vendor to process the billing and will start switching over next month.