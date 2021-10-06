Daytime Paid Crew Now Staffing The Beulah Fire Station

Paid career firefighters are now staffing the Beulah Fire Station weekdays to supplement volunteers.

The paid crew will staff the “Station 2″ from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, providing coverage during a time frame that most of Beulah’s volunteer firefighters are at work. The volunteers will continue to respond nights and weekends.

“I’m excited and happy for the community. It’s been a long time coming in a growing area,” District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday. “There is a very robust volunteer staff at Beulah, but most of them have jobs during the day.”

Bergosh said he is also looking forward to the upcoming construction of a new fire station for Beulah.

He said the design is complete, and the construction project is expected to go out to bid in about four months on what will be a state of the art facility. While construction costs have risen in recent months, building the station is currently estimated to have a $4 million to $4.5 million price tag.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also has a paid firefighter crew on duty from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

MEET THE CREW OF BEULAH’s ENGINE 219

Lt. Jacob Meligan (pictured far left) is also a Florida certified paramedic. As the company officer, he is responsible for the daily operations and personnel assigned. Meligan started out as a volunteer with ECFR and was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant with 13 years of service.

Firefighter Michael Rozo (pictured middle) has been with the department for over two years.

Firefighter Chris French (second from right) is a certified Florida EMT and serves as the apparatus driver/operator. He started as an ECFR volunteer and now has almost 22 years of service.

Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core (far right) spent time this week to assist the crew in getting acclimated to their new assignment. Core has spent all of his time at Escambia Fire Rescue serving at the Beulah Fire Station.

