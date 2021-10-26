Convicted Sex Offender From Atmore Accused Of Sexual Battery In Escambia, Florida

October 26, 2021

A convicted sex offender from Atmore has been charged with the sexual battery of a woman in Escambia County, Florida.

Antonio Dywone Hartley, 28, was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail Monday afternoon after he allegedly forced himself sexually on a woman in her bedroom.

Hartley entered the victim’s bedroom, undressed and got into bed with her, according to an arrest report. She told him to leave, but he began to sexually assault her, the report continues.

Two witnesses told deputies he received texts from the victim asking for help. One of them busted through the victim’s door and found Hartley in his underwear and getting dressed behind a door, according to the report.

Deputies said Hartley and the victim exchanged texts before the incident.

Hartley remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry, Hartley was convicted of second degree rape in June 2013.

Written by William Reynolds 

 