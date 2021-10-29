Century Man Charged With Capital Child Sexual Battery; He Was One Of Four Accused Of Child Neglect Last Week

One of the four people arrested last week on child neglect charges for living in squalor with several children is now accused of the sexual battery of a minor child over nearly a two-year period.

Michael Tracy Tedder, 29, was arrested Thursday on three counts of capital sexual battery of a victim under 12 by a person in familial custody. He remains in jail without bond.

The victim disclosed at school that she had been raped by Tedder, according to an arrest report. She stated that it hurt, and about the time she healed, he would do it again, the report continues. The alleged abuse occurred between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2021.

Much of the arrest report is redacted under Florida law, but it states “several (others) divulged sexual abuse by Michael Tedder. The incidents they described were similar to the sexual abuse disclosed, adding credibility to her statement.” An Escambia County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson said Friday the investigation is ongoing.

If convicted as charged, Tedder faces up to life in prison.

When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to Tedder’s home on October 20 to investigate the sexual battery allegations, deputies found Tedder and three others living in squalor with six children in two campers.

They found Michael Tedder and his wife 28-year old Elizabeth Mae Dennis, along with 55-year old Norman Tracy Tedder and his wife 50-year old Tabitha Rolin Tedder. All four were charged with felony child neglect. Only Michael Tedder is accused of a sex crime; the other three have not been charged with any other crime or named as suspects.

The Department of Children and Families temporarily removed the children and transported them to the Gulf Coast Kids House.

For more information on the child neglect allegations, click or tap here for an earlier story.