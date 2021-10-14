Century Awarded $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant From The State

Century, with the assistance of FloridaWest, was one of just eight small and rural communities in the state awarded a $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant.

The grant will be used to elevate the area’s education, training and skilled workforce to meet current industry and business demands. In April, the Century area had an unemployment rate of 12%, nearly three times that of Escambia County.

FloridaWest recently held a meeting to discuss the grant with partners including the town, Escambia County School District, Pensacola State College, CareerSource Escarosa and other local leaders.

“We don’t have a specific plan right now,” FloridaWest CEO Scott Luth said. “We are bringing the stakeholders together to create something and giving them the opportunity to say this is what we want to do.”

The grant plan will work to connect youth at area schools with business and industry.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity partner with communities to help them leverage this unique assets and set realistic goals. They will also work to connect the communities like Century with available state and federal resources.

Once a better-defined roadmap is in place for the grant, there will be a public outreach including two public meetings.

The grant was awarded on a cost reimbursement basis.

Pictured: Community partners discuss a $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant during a recent meeting in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.