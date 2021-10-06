Century Approves Tax Increase, Higher Budget, Employee Raises

October 6, 2021

The Century town council has given final approval to a property tax increase, higher budget and employee raises for the fiscal year that began October 1.

The council approved property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 7.61% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8553 mills. The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. Anything greater than the rolled-back rate is a tax increase.

The town approved a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, up from $4.14 million during FY 2020-2021. The increase is mostly due to income from grants.

The tax increase and budget passed on a 4-0 vote with council member Dynette Lewis absent.

The budget includes a 5% cost of living increase for all employees, with an option for an additional 2% performance raise available with the approval of the council and mayor.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 