Century Approves Tax Increase, Higher Budget, Employee Raises

The Century town council has given final approval to a property tax increase, higher budget and employee raises for the fiscal year that began October 1.

The council approved property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 7.61% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8553 mills. The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. Anything greater than the rolled-back rate is a tax increase.

The town approved a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, up from $4.14 million during FY 2020-2021. The increase is mostly due to income from grants.

The tax increase and budget passed on a 4-0 vote with council member Dynette Lewis absent.

The budget includes a 5% cost of living increase for all employees, with an option for an additional 2% performance raise available with the approval of the council and mayor.

