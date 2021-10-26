Beulah Man Charged With Child Abuse, Allegedly Struck Child Some 30 Times With A Belt

A Beulah man has been charged for allegedly hitting a child some 30 times with a belt, leaving “extensive” bruising.

Jake Braden Moore, 28, was charged with third degree felony child abuse. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The child had been at Moore’s house. He told the child’s caregiver that he had to spank the child “and that he might have left marks”, according to an arrest report. The mother found a “large amount” of bruising on the child’s buttocks, lower back, and legs while putting rash cream on the child. She then contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The child told investigators that he was at Moore’s residence working on school work when Moore slammed his computer down and made him stand up and grab the back of the chair before striking him about 10 times with a belt, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The child continued to say Moore struck him an estimated 20 more times with a belt and five times with his hand, deputies said, before telling the child not to tell anyone about the bruising.

A deputy noted in his report that the child had “extensive” bruising consistent with being struck numerous times with a belt-shaped object.

Other details about the incident, including the child’s age, were redacted from the arrest report.