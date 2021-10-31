A Brighter Place: Street Lights Upgraded To LEDs Across Century

October 31, 2021

Century is a brighter place at night, thanks to new LED street lights.

Gulf Power replaced 261 street light fixtures across town at Century’s “request to create a safer and well-lit community”, according to Kimberly Blair, Gulf Power spokesperson. The upgrade included converting the old-style high pressure sodium lights to LED lights that illuminate the area better.

“The sodium lights spread light in all directions instead of focusing light downward, where it’s needed. The LED lights also provide 40% greater lumens – or brighter light – than the sodium lights,” Blair said.

The town is expected to save money with the switch to LED lighting.

Pictured: New LED street light fixtures illuminate North Century Boulevard near the Century Post Office Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 