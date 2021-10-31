A Brighter Place: Street Lights Upgraded To LEDs Across Century

Century is a brighter place at night, thanks to new LED street lights.

Gulf Power replaced 261 street light fixtures across town at Century’s “request to create a safer and well-lit community”, according to Kimberly Blair, Gulf Power spokesperson. The upgrade included converting the old-style high pressure sodium lights to LED lights that illuminate the area better.

“The sodium lights spread light in all directions instead of focusing light downward, where it’s needed. The LED lights also provide 40% greater lumens – or brighter light – than the sodium lights,” Blair said.

The town is expected to save money with the switch to LED lighting.

Pictured: New LED street light fixtures illuminate North Century Boulevard near the Century Post Office Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.