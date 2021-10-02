Reimagine Cantonment Is Saturday With Free Food, Free Clothes, Free Lunch And Much More

An outreach will be held Saturday in Cantonment to help those in need.

Reimagine Cantonment will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

“We want to love on the community and meet physical needs,” said organizer Linda English. “And do it all while showing people Jesus’ love.”

The faith-based event will include will include a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, and health tests. Absolutely everything is free. There will also be free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

Reimagine Spring is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

“We are excited and ready to serve,” English said.

Editor’s note: The food giveaway and other events will NOT be drive-thru like the traditional Tuesday distributions at Carver Park. This is an in-person event.

Pictured: Reimagine Cantonment held in October 2020. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.