Wednesday Is An Early School Release Day In Escambia County; Dismissal Times Have Changed

Parents of Escambia County School District students take note….Wednesday, an early release day and dismissal times have changed since last school year.

Early release days offer teachers and staff the opportunity for professional development, according to the district.

On all early release dates, schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided.

In addition to September 22, there will also be early release days on November 3 and January 26. Early release times for each school are below.