ECSO, U.S. Marshals Arrest June Attempted Homicide Suspect

September 15, 2021

A man was wanted for a June shooting in Escambia County was arrested Tuesday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

Gregory Alanzo Brown, 32, was captured at a home in the 400 block of Tallow Tree Drive.

Brown was wanted for a June 16 shooting that took place in the 2100 block of West Fairfield Drive. Investigators said Brown used a gun to fire at a victim’s car, but did not strike the victim inside the vehicle. A bullet hole was found in the car.

Brown was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, deadly missiles, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, display of a firearm during a felony, and discharging a firearm in public.

Brown was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 