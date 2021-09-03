Sunshine, No Rain For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.