Sunshine, No Rain For Friday
September 3, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments