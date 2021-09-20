Rain To Start The Week; Big News Is Lows In The 50s By Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.