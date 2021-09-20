Rain To Start The Week; Big News Is Lows In The 50s By Midweek

September 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 