Rain To Start The Week; Big News Is Lows In The 50s By Midweek
September 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
