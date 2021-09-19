Rain Sticks Around Into Tuesday, Then A Taste Of Fall Midweek

September 19, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

