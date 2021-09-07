Rain Chances Increasing Into Mid-Week

September 7, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

