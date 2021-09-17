Rain Chance Remains High; Flash Flood Watch In Effect

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Friday Night: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.